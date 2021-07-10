Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $367.96 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $367,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,393,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.