Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $385.20 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $385,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.52. 513,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,347. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $224.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

