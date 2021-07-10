Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $540.78 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Charter Communications worth $540,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Charter Communications by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $736.47. 764,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,049. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $697.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.87 and a 1-year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.24.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

