Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $602.39 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,341,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $602,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,651. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.