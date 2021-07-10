O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 69.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $7,312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 31.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

