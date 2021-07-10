O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $478.84 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

