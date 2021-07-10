O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $44,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,666.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 8.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 25.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

