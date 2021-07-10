O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $42,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 143,405 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

