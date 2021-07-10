O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.