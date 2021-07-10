O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

TTWO stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

