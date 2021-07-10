O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.