Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 1,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

