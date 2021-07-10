Oasis Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FINV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

