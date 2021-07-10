Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes $245,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $49.09. 10,061,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,391,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.