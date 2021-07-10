Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.89 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $98.42 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

