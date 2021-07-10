Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $58,904,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

