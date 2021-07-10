Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.65. 311,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 195,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$335.61 million and a PE ratio of -376.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58. Insiders have purchased 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301 over the last 90 days.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

