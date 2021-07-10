Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,909 ($24.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market cap of £14.33 billion and a PE ratio of -109.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,943.27.

In related news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318 over the last 90 days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.