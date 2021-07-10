Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

