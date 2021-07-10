Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 33,506 GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 12.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 13,393.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,573 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 106.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 234,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. GasLog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.547 dividend. This is a positive change from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

