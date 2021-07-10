Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $18.83 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $648.49 million, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

