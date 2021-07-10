Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Daktronics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

