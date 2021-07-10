Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

