Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 44,604 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,604 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

ARCO stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -8.22%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

