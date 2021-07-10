Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

OPI stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

