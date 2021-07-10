Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 12.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.24 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 196.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

