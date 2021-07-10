Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 2,993 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.72. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

