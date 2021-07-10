Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

RCI stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

