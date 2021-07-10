Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $304,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $198.16 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

