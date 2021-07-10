Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.