Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

