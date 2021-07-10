Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 616 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

