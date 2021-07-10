Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $143.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.66.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

