Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,259 shares of company stock worth $540,842 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

