Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.78. 31,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 61,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $37,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at $7,100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

