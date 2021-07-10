Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Orion Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,898 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

