Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Oshkosh worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.