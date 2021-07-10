Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

OR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 445,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

