Ossiam Acquires 2,202 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pentair were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of PNR opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

