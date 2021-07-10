Ossiam Buys Shares of 5,300 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $294.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.