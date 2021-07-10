Ossiam Has $1.78 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

