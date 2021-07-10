Ossiam Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

