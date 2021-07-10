Ossiam Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hess by 62.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.