Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.