Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $44.35 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Oxen has a market cap of $44.35 million and $58,636.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,883.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.55 or 0.06264324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01464150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00393149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00145960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.01 or 0.00634553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00407453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00326321 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,706,242 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.