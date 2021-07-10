PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.