Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Raised to GBX 29

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.30 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.19. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £333.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.

In related news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

