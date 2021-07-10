Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Up 2.9%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 116,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 298,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.