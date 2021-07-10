Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.39.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.34. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.