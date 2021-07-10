Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $173.50

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.50 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 2068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.31).

In other news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

